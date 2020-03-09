A man from the Gonde area in Bulilima District is now between a hard rock and the devil after he was arrested for killing his live-in girlfriend’s 86-year-old grandmother whom he accused of bewitching him.

Alfred Gumbo (32), who stays with his girlfriend and her grandmother in Nsubula Village, Bambazi area, is accused of having beaten the old woman with a log until she breathed her last.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7pm last Wednesday.

Confirming the sad development, Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Gumbo arrived home drunk and started accusing 82-year-old Lucia Ncube of bewitching him, resulting in an altercation.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case where the suspect Alfred Gumbo beat up Lucia Ncube to death with a log”, Chief Inspector Ndebele said.

It is reported that the accused found the now deceased Ncube and her granddaughter Simephi Ncube, who is his girlfriend, seated in the kitchen hut. When, in his drunken stupor, he started accusing the old woman of bewitching him, an altercation ensued.

The two reportedly exchanged harsh words and out of anger, the old woman picked up a log and struck Gumbo on the forehead, resulting in the latter sustaining a deep cut.

“Gumbo retaliated and also picked up a log from the floor and struck the woman several times all over the body until she died and he fled from the scene”, he said.

Simephi is said to have rushed to get help from neighbours and the villagers pursued Gumbo, apprehended him and took him to the police station resulting in his arrest.

