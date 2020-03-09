In a rare show of ploughing back to the community, flamboyant Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has committed a total of ZWL$101 151 to pay examination fees for both Ordinary and Advanced Level students from his constituency.

The outspoken legislator who has regularly hogged the media limelight for his lavish lifestyle also implored on the Government to look into the plight of teachers, saying the teachers may fail to execute their duties when they’re’ill-equipped and demotivated’.



“I can confirm a total of 1 060 pupils had their examination fees paid for. The gesture of paying the school fees was just that. It is now up to the pupils themselves and their parents to ensure students apply themselves to achieve desirable results for themselves,” Wadyajena told the online Zimbabwe Voice.

The businessman-cum-politician who also envisages, through his Mayor Logistics, to introduce a university scholarship for students from his constituency, implored on the Government to look into the plight of teachers.

Teachers recently declared incapacitation saying their monthly salaries have been eroded by inflations.

Said Wadyajena:

“I do think that government should look into the plight of teachers. It’s not good having classrooms full of students if the teachers are ill-equipped or demotivated. They are the backbone of the education system and looking after them today is investing in generations to come.”

Agencies