Image: Getty Images

Pressure is mounting for Babes Wodumo to walk out of her marriage to husband, Mampintsha.

This comes after Babes Wodumo has has made pretty much damning allegations against Mampintsha of cheating, fraud and abuse.

The latest episode of Uthando Lodumo left many viewers as well as fans feeling worried sick for Babes Wodumo.

In the episode, Babes Wodumo expose husband Mampintsha for cheating, fraud and embezzlement as well as emotional abuse in her marriage.

Babes Wodumo went on to also accuse Mampintsha for sleeping with some of female dancers as well as hitting on other female celebrities that Babes Wodumo knows from the industry.

“I am even suspecting he has spending that money with his new girlfriend or something. Thirdly, he is relentlessly wooing other women, he is even hitting on celebrities that I know.

“All that he is doing is really embarrassing me to people. Another thing, I had male and female dancers, he was hitting on all the female dancers, some of which he slept with.

“Even after when I found new dancers, he started hitting on them again. Him dating with my friends, was the final straw for me,” said Babes Wodumo

Viewers and fans have urged Babes Wodumo to leave Mampintsha faster than the speed of light. Viewers are convinced that Mampintsha was or is Babes Wodumo’s downfall and they are worried sick for her well-being and music career.

“I don’t know what Mampintsha did to Babes Wodumo but that guy must be investigated and we really need to find out why did he destroy her career like that,” wrote Truthteller.

I don’t know what Mampintsha did to Babes Wodumo but that guy must be investigated and we really need to find out why did he destroy her career like that 💔😭 #UthandoLodumo pic.twitter.com/QvrXaz4EGh — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) October 28, 2022

“Babes needs to leave before she becomes something she’s not. Mampintsha used her and he’s on to the next one. Why is he sleeping with dancers & making her sign dodgy deals, he’s toxic & won’t change. #uthandolodumo,” wrote MaRadebe.

Babes needs to leave before she becomes something she's not. Mampintsha used her and he's on to the next one. Why is he sleeping with dancers & making her sign dodgy deals, he's toxic & won't change. #uthandolodumo — Ma®adebe🤍 (@Punchu_Pie) October 27, 2022

In the last episode, Babes Wodumo was seen having a sit down with a financial advisor/ accountant to discuss the future of her money.

Tweeps are now calling for Mampintsha to be investigated of all the fraud and embezzlement allegations leveled against him by Babes Wodumo.

“Mampintsha messed this girl up bethuna, babes should have left the time abuse allegations surfaces now poor girl feels stuck and unworthy yhoooo” wrote Madam Expose.

Mampintsha messed this girl up bethuna, babes should have left the time abuse allegations surfaces now poor girl feels stuck and unworthy yhoooo — Madam ⚪ (@madam_expose) October 29, 2022

Whether Babes Wodumo would honor the calls from her fans to walk away from the alleged abuses and fraud from Mampintsha, only time will tell.

ZALebs