Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in the country on a two-day State visit.

He is accompanied by his wife, Monica and other officials.

He was met at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare by President Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, several Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs and other senior Government officials.

He received a 21-gun salute and inspected a guard of honour mounted by members of the Presidential Guard.

-Herald

