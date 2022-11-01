A 19-year-old lady from Bulawayo who kidnapped a baby boy (1 year 8 months) and stole a white Sedan BMW 328i vehicle at a residence she worked as a maid, has been arrested by the police.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of the maid, Kimberly Ncube, in a statement posted on its social media pages.

Said the police in a tweet:

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of a maid, Kimberley Ncube (19) in connection with cases of kidnapping a baby boy (1 year 8 months) and theft of a white Sedan BMW 328i vehicle, registration number AEA 8833 which occurred on 31/10/22 at her employer’s residence along Mackenzie Road, Paddonhurst. The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and re-union of the baby with his family.”

