The year 2022 has, indeed, been a thorny one for members of the Nelson Chamisa-led main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

In the latest setback, a Douglas Mwonzora loyalist landed the deputy mayor’s post in Gweru after two CCC councilors were ejected out of a meeting where elections were conducted for alleged improper dressing.

The new Gweru deputy mayor is Ward 9 Councillor Edson Kurebgaseka who was elected during a special council meeting held last Tuesday to replace the recently recalled deputy mayor Cleopas Shiri.

As reported by the Mirror, Shiri was recalled by MDC T leader, Mwonzora together with two other Gweru councilors, Martin Chivhoko and John Manyundwa for supporting Chamisa.

Kurebgaseka, who garnered 8 votes, was duly confirmed the deputy mayor after outpolling his CCC nemesis and Ward 12 Councilor Jefta Zvidzai who got 4 votes.

Former Gweru Mayor, Josiah Makombe and Ward 6 Councillor Godfrey Giwa were forced out of the meeting on allegations that they were wearing round collar t-shirts.

Their expulsion came albeit the fact that there were MDC-T councilors in the meeting who were putting on sandals.

The new deputy mayor will serve until the next elections in 2023 while the recalled councilorswill be replaced in a by-election to be held on Saturday December 3, 2023.

Zwnews