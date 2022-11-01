Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana says Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Commissioners will not take political sides when doing their work.

ZEC Commissioners include children of senior ZANU PF leaders, and Mangwana says they will do their work professionally without taking political sides.

“Our Chapter 12 Commissions such as ZMC and @ZECzim are not under the direction or control of anyone but the Laws of Zimbabwe.

“Whilst they can engage with anyone, any intervention including Observor Recommendations are just that.

“They are not binding on an independent Commission,” he says.

ZEC Commissioners include ZANU PF deputy president Kembo Mohadi’s daughter, among other ruling party and senior government officials’ children.

Meanwhile, Mangwana blasted countries like Britain who are on record saying Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections will not be free and fair unless reforms are implemented.

“When a country or institution starts smearing an election that is 9 months away, then later ask to come and observe that election, aren’t they providing a moral reason to be excluded?

“Is it unreasonable to conclude that their mind is made up and nothing will change it?

“Surely, if this was a Court of Law, someone would be asked to recuse themselves.

“Since this is not one we can only ask them to do the right thing by standing down and not making the request to observe our elections, on the grounds of their prejudices and biases,” he says.

