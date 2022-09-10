Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti says law professor Lovemore Madhuku should apologize to his students for his ‘disgraceful’ utterances.

Madhuku recently said CCC leaders should negotiate with prosecutors to have their deputy chairperson Job Sikhala released from prison.

He also said CCC president Nelson Chamisa’s refusal to join POLAD has cost Sikhala his freedom.

However, Biti believes Sikhala’s release should not be obtained through begging.

“Prof Madhuku must apologize to all the law students that have gone through his hands after he said CCC should negotiate Hon Sikhala’s release,” says Biti.

Biti who is also a lawyer believes that Sikhala should be freed from detention using the proper channels and legal procedure and not to be begged for.

