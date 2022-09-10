Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says Zimbabwe should ride on the ‘friendship’ between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Tony Blair to have sanctions imposed on the country lifted.

“While Mnangagwa and Tony Blair in Kigali got tongues wagging, their encounter could start the end of Zdera sanctions.

“Blair could be the best key to undo Zdera; not only because he fueled it, but also because he has Joe Biden’s ear. A “worst enemy” may be the “best solution”!

The Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zdera) is an act passed by the United States Congress which imposed economic sanctions on Zimbabwe, allegedly to provide for a transition to democracy and to promote economic recovery.

However, the Harare administration claims that sanctions was imposed because the country took back its land.

Zwnews