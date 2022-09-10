Former Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Augustine Chihuri has expressed his to longing to rejoin his fellow comrades in ZANU-PF.

Commenting on the War Veterans League conference currently underway, Chihuri urged fellow comrades to forget past offences or causes of conflict and be reconciled.

“Watching you Cdes Live. Seeing you soon.

“To see you all in this unity in an independent Zimbabwe, makes me fill accomplished.

“Let bygones be bygones,” he said.

Meanwhile, the war veterans league is now arm of ZANU-PF.

Chihuri fell from grace with the current ZANU-PF leaders after the coup that toppled late former president Robert Mugabe.

Chihuri was forced into hiding in 2018 after president Emmerson Mnangagwa took over.

Zwnews