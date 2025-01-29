ZANU PF member and former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu says Zimbabweans should respect acting President Constantino Chiwenga and his men in uniform.

Zivhu says Chiwenga and his team sacrificed everything in 2017 to topple late former President Robert Mugabe.

“Let’s honour General Chiwenga & his soldiers who risked everything for Zimbabwe’s 2nd Republic in 2017.

“Disrespecting them is rebellion. Let’s learn from the past, respect each other & move forward.

“Warning! Don’t risk your life spreading hate messages or provoking soldiers. Learn from Jonathan Moyo’s experience. Life is precious, and time belongs to God. Let’s prioritize peace,” he says.

Zivhu also took a swipe at people who are bent on boot licking others for favours like being given cars.

Zwnews