The country has achieved a record crop hectarage, recent data has shown.

Agriculture plays a crucial role in the lives of Zimbabweans in rural and urban areas.

Most of the people in rural areas survive on agriculture and they need support for them to get good yields.

Agriculture in Zimbabwe is overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture. Agriculture accounts for 18% of Zimbabwe’s GDP as of 2015.

Agriculture enabled people to produce surplus food. There are different crops that farmers grow and some of these include, maize, sorghum, rapoko, groundnuts, round-nuts and beans.

Total crop hectarage planted: 3,874,000 hectares (100% of target).

🟢Maize: 1,800,000 hectares.

🟢Sorghum: 418,000 hectares.

🟢Pearl millet: 275,000 hectares.

🟢Finger millet: 27,000 hectares.

🟢Soya beans: 77,000 hectares.

🟢Groundnuts: 385,000 hectares.

Maize crop stages:

🟢65% planted in December (late vegetative stage).

🟢15% early-planted (transitioning to flowering).

🟢20% planted in early January (early vegetative stage).

Traditional grains:

🟢85% planted in December (good condition).

