Law enforcement agents convicted for humiliating journalist

MUTARE: 5 law enforcement agents who ganged up to assault a journalist — Clayton Masekesa — over a woman have been fined $500 each by a regional magistrate.

Mrs Mukunyadze ordered the convicts to pay the fines immediately or face four months imprisonment. They were further slapped with a six month jail term each which was wholly suspended on condition that they do not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The judgement and sentence will possibly bring to an end a case that dragged for more than two years since the humiliating attack on the journalist that went viral after the perpetrators posted it on social media.

The woman at the centre of the whole saga — Melanda Konde — is allegedly a girlfriend to one of the municipal police officer who then teamed up with his accomplices to bash the journalist after he found the two at his house.

Mwaipa and Runyanga are soldiers while Majoni and Marozva are traffic police officers. Tomu is a Mutare municipal police officer.

