Wife axed after hubby catches her with another man

Gokwe police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband who handed himself to the police after committing the alleged crime.

The accused Simbarashe Chidaushe of Munakira Village under Chief Njelele is said to have arrived home from a local business centre where it is alleged that he found his wife, Chiedza Mpofu, with another man in their kitchen hut.

Upon seeing Chidaushe, the man in the hut fled and the enraged Chidaushe is said to have dragged his wife to another hut where he struck her with an axe on the neck and she died instantly.

Chidaushe took a cotton pesticide in an attempt to kill himself but was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

