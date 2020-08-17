Police in Harare have arrested a total of six councilors from the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance who are allegedly involved in the illegal parceling of municipal land, Zwnews understands.

Reports from the capital city indicate that those who were picked up by the police are from the Harare city council’s housing committee.

Details of those arrested were still sketchy during the time of publishing.

Although authorities in Harare contend that the arrests are in sync with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s much hyped fight against rampant corruption, the opposition has continued to raise serious concerns over the typically targeted arrests.

A multiplicity of opposition officials and activists- some of them in hiding- are wanted by the police for ‘interviews’.

more details to follow…

Zwnews