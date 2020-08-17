Health authorities in Zimbabwe have reported the deaths of two locals from the coronavirus scourge, bringing the cumulative figure of Covid19 fatalities to 132 in the troubled southern African nation.

The two lives were lost in Manicaland and Bulawayo Metropolitan provinces.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has also reported that a total number of 5 261 Zimbabweans have tested positive to the Covid19 pandemic while 2 092 recoveries have been recorded since the outbreak of the deadly virus on March 20, this year.

Eighty-five new cases were also reported in the country on Sunday and all but just four of the new infections are local transmissions.

The four new infections were reportedly imported from neighbouring South Africa.

“As of 16 August 2020, Zimbabwe had recorded 5 261 cases, 2 092 recoveries and 132 deaths. Two deaths were recorded on Sunday, one from Bulawayo province and the other from Manicaland,” partly reads the MoHCC Covid19 latest update.

“Zimbabwe has about 3 037 active cases following the 85 new cases which were recorded on Sunday,” the statement reads.

The new Covid19 cases were recorded in Bulawayo (13), Harare (61), Matabeleland North (2), Mashonaland Central (5) and four in Manicaland province.

Zwnews