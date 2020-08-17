In a very sad development, a 45-year-old man from Makotamo Village under Chief Mutambara in Chimanimani district has been arraigned before the courts of justice on allegations of raping his daughter, who is just 5 years old.

The rapist dad, whose details cannot be revealed to protect the identity of the minor, reportedly raped his daughter on numerous occasions and the crime only came to light after the juvenile became very ill.

It is also reported that the 45-year-old has also been on separation with the mother of the child since 2018.

Recently appearing before Chipinge magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi facing rape charges, the accused paedophilic dad was remanded in custody to the 26th of August.

Prosecuting, Portia Matereke told the court that between January 2019 and August 2020, the accused went into a room where his daughter was and raped her.

She further revealed that the 45-year-old paedophille took advantage of the absence of his eight-year-old child who was either away or asleep when he raped the minor.

“The matter came to light after the child complained about stomach and waist pains to her grandmother on August 7, 2020 and the child was taken to hospital. Nyanyadzi Police then received a tip-off on the alleged rape leading to the arrest of the man,” Matereke revealed.

mirror

Additional Reporting: Zwnews