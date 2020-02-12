A Harare High Court has today dismissed with costs an application filed by former Miss Zimbabwe model and VP Guvheya Chiwenga’s wife Marry Chiwenga-Mubaiwa in which she was seeking to have access to her children and matrimonial home pending the hearing of an appeal filed at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court appeal is expected to be heard next month. High Court judge, Justice Judith Mushore handed down the ruling today on behalf of Justice Ephraim Tagu indicating that her arguments lacked weight.

This is a welcome relief for the combative Zimbabwe VP, who recently went on a warpath against a High Court judge he accused of siding with his wife in the divorce matter.

“The application for leave to execute pending appeal is hereby dismissed. The order (Banda’s) will not be operational until the case is heard. The applicant is also ordered to pay the cost of the suit,” said the judge.

Marry was ordered to reside at her parents’ home in Glen Lorne.