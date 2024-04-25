Images- The Standard

Warriors legend Peter Ndlovu has led England Premier League trophy tour in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Former Warriors captain led the tour which is being facilitated by Castrol HP Lubes under the EPL Trophy world tour.

Some local fans had a chance to have a glimpse of the English Premiership trophy from up close, when the silverware came to town today.

In a set up similar to the FIFA World Cup, which takes a global tour in the year preceding the final.

This is the first time that the EPL trophy came to Zimbabwe and this is courtesy of a local company Castrol.

The Harare EPL trophy presentation is set for Belgravia Sports Club.

Automotive energy giants Castrol have a long history of supporting football both globally and in Africa and were one of the corporate partners for the World Cup when the FIFA showpiece was staged in Africa for the first time in 2010.

Castrol marketing director Africa Jennifer Heyes said in a statement that the trophy tour had been designed in such a way that it would coincided with the title run in which has seen three teams – defending champions Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool involved in a close battle for the championship.

“Castrol and the Premier League signed a partnership that began in January 2022, building on our successful sponsorships of the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championships.

“Castrol sponsors several awards in the Premier League, such as the Castrol Golden Boot for the player with the most goals of the season, Castrol Playmaker of the Season for the player with the most assists and the Castrol Golden Glove, which is awarded to the goalkeeper with the cleanest sheets for the season,” Heys said.

“The timing of the Premier League Trophy Tour in Southern Africa is helping to build up excitement in the run-up to the final match on 19 May 2024, in which Manchester City is defending the title.