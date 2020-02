The catastrophic effects of the flash flooding which has rocked Binga district in Matabeleland North province continue unabated after two people have reportedly gone missing.

This comes amid confirmed reports that an elderly villager from the Nsungwale area under Chief Sinakoma was also swept away whilst 34 families have since been rescued by the rescue team from the Civil Protection Unit (CPU).

Rescue efforts are still underway.

More details to follow…

State Media/STAFF WRITER