The apparently militant opposition MDC Alliance Youth Assembly has warned Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he risks ‘public wrath’ in the event that he fails to address the agonizing economic situation facing the southern African country.

In a statement, the party’s Youth Assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said the septuagenarian risks a serious and ‘massive public outburst of anger from the masses due to his failure to solve the taunting economic question’.

“As an Assembly we would like to strongly warn that any continued attempts by Emmerson Mnangagwa to impose himself on people amid crisis breeds danger to national peace and stability” said China.

“Clearly Mnangagwa has successfully reinvented another 2008 and now the chickens are coming home to roost… Likewise we also implore the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to deal effectively with this national threat inorder to safeguard citizens interests if they are genuine about professionalism and ‘restoring legacy’.

Chuma’s sentiments come in the wake of recent proclamations by party leader Nelson Chamisa that ‘2020 is a year of action’. On the other hand, self-exiled former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has claimed that Mnangagwa will be ousted this February.

Mnangagwa dramatically succeeded the late long-ruling Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe with the aid of the military in November 2017.

Zwnews