Celebrated political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says the country faces unprecedented recession in opposition politics since 1980.

He says this poses threat to democratic values.

“Zimbabwe faces an unprecedented recession in opposition politics against ZANU PF since 1980 with pathological erosion of democratic values among opposition rank and file in the past five years; its on a slope, cliff hanger!,” He says.

Ruhanya adds that fear of isolation leads to remaining silent instead of voicing opinions.

“Media is an important factor that relates to both the dominant idea and people’s perception of the dominant idea. The assessment of one’s social environment may not always correlate with reality.

“The spiral of silence theory is a political science and mass communication theory proposed by the German political scientist Elisabeth Noelle-Neumann.

“The theory posits that individuals have a fear of isolation, which results from the idea that a social group or the society in general might isolate, neglect, or exclude members due to the members’ opinions,” he says.

