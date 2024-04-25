President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the official opening of the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair tomorrow.

This year’s edition will be officially opened by his Kenyan counterpart, President Dr William Ruto on Saturday.

Mnangagwa touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport at 3.50 pm.

He was welcomed by the two Vice Presidents Gen (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga and Col (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi.

Also welcoming the President were Ministers Mangaliso Ndlovu, Fredrick Shava, Mthuli Ncube, Judith Ncube, Richard Moyo, Deputy Ministers Omphile Marupi, and David Mnangagwa.

Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwya, Deputy Secretary Paul Damasane, ZANU PF Bulawayo Provincial leadership, and service chiefs completed the delegation that welcomed the President.

Zwnews