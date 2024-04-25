Veteran banker Lawrence Nyazema has been appointed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from 19 April.

He had been acting in that position since 1 December 2023 after his predecessor Blessing Mudavanhu left.

Prior to that, he was managing director since 1 January 2022.

Nyazema started his banking career in 1990 at ZB Financial Holdings, then joined Barclays (now First Capital Bank) where he worked for 19 years before coming to CBZ in 2020.

He brings into his new job a wealthy of experience and fresh insights onto the fast-changing banking landscape largely due to dynamic digital technologies and evolving client needs.