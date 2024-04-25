The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Glendale are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred at Rana Mine, Slemish Farm on 22/04/24 at around 2100 hours.

A gang (mashurugwi) comprising 40 unknown suspects who were armed with knives, machetes and spears stabbed Dhalala Kakowe (19) with an unknown sharp object on the chest and neck.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known and the victim died on the spot.

Apparently, the police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Machete gangs caused a stir few years ago attacking artisanal miners in ownership wrangles.

Zwnews