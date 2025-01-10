Image InfoZimZw

A Binga Rural District Council vehicle with 6 people on board ran over the landmine causing an explosion that killed a 14 year old girl on the spot and two men passed away on the way to Binga District Hospital.

The accident happened at Sebungwe Narrows in Simatelele under Chief

Siachilaba on 8 January 2025.

Sebungwe Narrows is a conservancy belonging to Joshua Muzamba (Binga Rural District Council Chief executive officer) and that is where the vehicle was coming from at the time of the incident.

The de-mining team from the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is on the ground checking for other landmines within the vicinity.