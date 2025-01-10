The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2024 November results for the Advanced Level.

Addressing members of the press this Friday, ZIMSEC board chairperson Professor Paul Mapfumo said the results will be accessible on the national examination management body’s portal starting at 4 pm and would be available for the next five days.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2024 November Advanced Level examination results.

“With effect from today, 10 January 2025, 4 pm, Advanced Level examination candidates’ results will be accessible to all candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.

“Please take note that this portal will be open for 5 days only. Heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from our regional offices on Monday, January 13, 2025,” he said.

Zwnews