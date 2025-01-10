The City of Harare has secured a deal for new water treatment plant and smart water meters.

The partnership agreement was signed between the Ministry of Local Government, Harare City Council, Hangzhou Laison Technology, and Helcraw Electrical signed a transformative agreement.

The project will see the construction of a new water treatment plant and installation of smart water meters to improve supply efficiency.

Key Bullet Points:

🟢Partnership Agreement Signed: Ministry of Local Government, Harare City Council, Hangzhou Laison Technology, and Helcraw Electrical signed a transformative agreement.

🟢Project Scope:

Construction of a new water treatment plant and installation of smart water meters to improve supply efficiency.

🟢Government Commitment:

Minister Daniel Garwe emphasized the goal of delivering world-class water services by 2030, aligning with President Mnangagwa’s directive.

🟢Affordability Focus:

Advanced technology aims to lower delivery costs, ensuring affordable services for residents.

🟢Collaboration Key:

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume stressed cooperation between local authorities, central government, and private players for urban development, citing Kigali and New Cairo as examples.

🟢Smart Water Management:

Hangzhou Laison Technology will provide an advanced smart metering system to enhance efficiency, serving as a regional benchmark.

🟢Comprehensive Approach:

Helcraw Electrical CEO Brendon Jere highlighted the project’s holistic strategy for sustainable water distribution and billing.