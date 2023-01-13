Following the exit of previous major shareholder Associated International Cement, Lafarge Cement has changed name to Khayah Cement.

Apparently, the company says the change of name will not affect the availability of its range of products. Lafarge Cement has since suspended trading of its shares on the local bourse.

Meanwhile, below is the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange statement on voluntary suspension from trading of Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe.

Shareholders will not be able to trade in Larfage shares for the next three months effective today as the company attends to material developments within its operations.

Zwnews