Polygamist Musa Mseleku jokes about adding the grieving Babes Wodumo to the number of wives he has.

He shared a video revealing a conversation he had with one of his wives about the song Ngeke by Big Nuz.

Babes Wodumo recently lost a husband Mampintsha

In the video shared by Mseleku on Instagram, MaCele brought up the debate around Mampintsha’s hit song Ngeke, where many questioned whether Mampintsha says Yinj’u Mseleku (Mseleku is a dog), Ung’shooteleni, or Ung’jutheleni.

“He called you a dog while he was still alive. Now we can see why. You are a dog. You want Babes?” MaCele says.

Mseleku jokingly quotes Mampinstha’s lyrics from Distruction Boyz’s Shut Up & Groove in his response.

“I’m a top dog. I never said Babes’ eyes mesmerise me.” he said.

Mbare Times/ Citizen