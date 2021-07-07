A 24-year-old Kwekwe man has been arrested on murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his landlord following a quarrel over rentals, police have said.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said Prayer Banda was having issues with his tenant, Victor Moyo, over unpaid rentals.

“Mr Prayer Banda of Mbizo 18, who was not home then came back home in the wee hours on Monday morning,” he said.

“He found his tenant, Victor Moyo, sleeping in his rented room and ordered him to immediately vacate the room.”

Insp Mahoko said a misunderstanding ensued between the two, resulting in Banda drawing out a knife intending to stab Moyo for refusing to vacate his house.

“Moyo then overpowered Banda and snatched the knife away, he then used the same knife to stab Banda once in the chest where he started bleeding,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Banda tried to seek help from a nighbour, but collapsed and died on the spot while on the way.

“The matter was reported to the police who attended to the scene and later arrested Banda,” said Insp Mahoko.

state media