A Masvingo family was robbed of a whooping US$21 000 cash after a five-member gang of machete wielding assailants descended on their residence last weekend.
“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at Runyararo South West, Masvingo on 03/07/21 at around 0200hours where a family was attacked by five unknown suspects armed with machetes”, said the police in a statement.
Added the ZRP:
“The assailants, severely assaulted the owner of the house and stole USD 21 000 cash and four Samsung cellphones. Meanwhile, Police reiterates that members of the public must not keep large sums of money in homes. #notorobbery”
