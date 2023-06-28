United Movement for Democratic Change (UMDC) leader Morgen Komichi has denounced Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) leader Douglas Mwonzora, labeling him a ZANU PF puppet.

He says the Mwonzora brand is unsalable because of his links with the ruling party.

He says MDC members’ confidence in Mwonzora is fading with some jumping ship to join Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by erstwhile leader Nelson Chamisa.

Komichi broke away from Mwonzora’s party recently where he held the position of chairperson.

He announced his move during a press conference which was later disrupted by Mwonzora’s thugs.

Apparently, Mwonzora is said to be a regular visitor to State House, as he is rumoured to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s ally.

Zwnews