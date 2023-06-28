In a fateful incident, a labourer who had been contracted to offload goods in a warehouse, ended up turning against the same businessman who had given him that task.

The gruesome murder took place on Tuesday evening in Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State in Nigeria.

The murder suspect, an Hausa man, was contracted by the businessman to help him offload goods in his warehouse located at the section of the market where they sell baking materials, per Daily Post.

Media reports from the vast West African nation indicate that trouble ensued when the man was suddenly found in the pool of his own blood by his colleagues, while the Hausa man was nowhere to be found.

Subsequently, youths in the area who were irked by this development quickly mobilised themselves in search of the perpetrator, forcing other northerners to seek refuge at the Army barrack and the Central Police Station (CPS) over fear of reprisal attack by the angry mob.

Without shedding light on the identity of the culprit, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who is the State Police Public Relations Officer, said the incident “is a case of murder which happened at Bright Street, inside the main market, around 4pm”.

“Murder is murder, whoever commits it will answer for it. I don’t have any information about the identity of the suspect but will ensure that whoever’s responsible is arrested and made to face the full wrath of law,” Tochukwu said.

When the man was discovered in the pool of his own blood, policing authorities said he was rushed to the hospital where doctors on duty confirmed him dead.

Zwnews