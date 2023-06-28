The High Court in South Africa has declared “unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid” the decision by South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The ruling follows a court application by the Helen Suzman Foundation challenging the minister’s action.

Background, during the economic and political strife in Zimbabwe in 2008 and 2009, many of the country’s citizens fled to South Africa.

At the time, the South African government created a blanket exemption so that Zimbabweans could get permits to live and work legally.

The permits were effectively extended by creating another permit over the years, which has since become known as the ZEP. More than 178 000 ZEP holders have been in South Africa for over a decade.

In December 2021, Motsoaledi announced that the ZEP would not be renewed.

The special permits were due to expire in December 2022, but an initial six-month extension was granted to allow people to apply for other available visas.

