All commuter omnibus operators to get a valid rank permit that will allow them to operate from their designated ranks and within operational times.

The City of Harare will publish the designated official bus termini in the City.

This was disclosed by Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Tafadzwa Muguti.

In a statement, Muguti said the move comes amid public outcry on congestion and reckless driving in the capital.

