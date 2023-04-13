The wait is finally over, The biggest show of the year is here.

Award-winning, singer Kofi Olomide is in Zimbabwe for the African Explosion concert. He will be supported by Jah Prayzah, Tamy Moyo, and South Africa’s legends Mafikizolo.

Sounds of rhumba, dancehall, and Dendera music will echo this Saturday at The Odyssey in the gold mining town of Kadoma as artists across genres take turns to entertain merrymakers at the African Explosion concert.

The concert, courtesy of Odyssey Entertainment, will be headlined by France-based Congolese singer Koffi Olomidé, who is arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday .

A celebrated star of rhumba and soukous music, Olomidé jetted in two days before his much-awaited maiden performance in Kadoma.

Born Antoine Agbepa Mumba, Olomidé makes a return to Zimbabwe having been in the country last year after he was invited by controversial prophet Passion Java for the Patati Patata single, his collaboration with local urban groover Rockford “Roki” Josphat.

South African multi-award-winning Afro-pop outfit Mafikizolo, which is also part of the performers at the concert, is expected to land in the country on the morning of the show day (Saturday).

Speaking to a local paper, concert organiser Prince Mharadze said all was set for a memorable show.

“We are happy that everything in terms of planning for the African Explosion Concert is going according to script and we are expecting a good show as all the performers are raring to go,” Mharadze said.

“We are expecting Mafikizolo in the country on Saturday. As Odyssey Entertainment, our desire is to bring diversity to our patrons and this African Explosion concert is just a way of fulfilling that mandate.

Olomidé will share the stage with the country’s most sought-after artiste Jah Prayzah, dancehall singer Enzo Ishall, songbird Tammy Moyo and dendera ace Sulumani Chimbetu.

The diverse line-up of performers has the potential to attract a full house and the concert promises to be a night to remember for music lovers.

Mafikizolo is not new to local music lovers, having performed countless times in other parts of the country putting up top drawer acts.

This will be their second show at The Odyssey, having staged their first concert at this venue in September 2017.

At that show, they shared the stage with the late music legend and hero Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, among others.

Interestingly, on Saturday, Mafikizolo will reunite with Jah Prayzah with whom he has collaborated before, both on the stage and in the studio.

The Mzansi stars collaborated with Jah Prayzah on songs Sendekera and Mazuva Akanaka, which all have accompanying videos.

Jah Prayzah has remained on top of his game. He has continuously proved to be an artiste of his own calibre, attracting huge crowds and with a record of always leaving lasting impressions through his energetic performances backed by his 3G band.

Chimbetu is no pushover. On the stage, he has the ability to send the fans wild.

Of late, Sulu has shown that he does not take his paymasters for granted and fans should expect a good show from him.

Music lovers will have to part with $30 000 for an ordinary ticket, $60 000 for VIP, while VVIP is pegged at $220 000.

The concert tickets are available at the show venue and at Eat n Lick food outlets across the country.

Located in the bustling gold mining town of Kadoma, just a stone throw away from the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, The Odyssey is increasingly becoming the home of showbiz.

So far, the venue has hosted top South African acts among them producer and kwaito artiste DJ Tira and multi-award-winning songbird Makhadzi.

Besides the foreign acts, a number of local artistes, among them man of the moment and dancehall president Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Killer T, sungura maestro Alick Macheso, Baba Harare, Freeman and urban groover ExQ, have also performed at the venue.

Source: NewsDay