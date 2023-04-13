Thabo Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer, along with Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, have returned to South Africa. The plane carrying them from Arusha in Tanzania landed at Lanseria Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The pair had been arrested in Tanzania, near the Kenyan border, with multiple passports and identities in their possession. A delegation from South Africa, including officials from the Department of Justice and police, had traveled to the East African country on Sunday to bring the fugitives back.

In addition, Zakaria Alberto, a Mozambican national who was assisting Bester and Magudumana, has also been arrested.

Dr. Nandipha is expected to make her first court appearance soon, facing possible charges of defeating the ends of justice, aiding and abetting a fugitive, and murder. Bester is also expected to face additional charges related to his daring prison escape.

Thabo and Nandi are Back in South Africa

After landing on South African soil, Bester and Dr Nandipha were ushered directly from the plane into two separate vehicles amid heavy police presence.

Bester was reportedly taken to Kgosi Mampuru Prison and The Citizen understands that Dr Nandipha is on her way to Bloemfontein were she will face her first criminal charges.