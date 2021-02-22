Soul Jah Love’s secret family, children appear, photos

Geraldine Baye has revealed that she was in a secret love relationship with the late ZimDancehall star Soul Jah Love. She wrote a long good bye message describing how they spent time together and some difficulty moments they shared when the late singer’s sugar levels were dangerously low and he refused to be taken to hospital. To authenticate her message she posted several photos taken inside a house with Soul Jah Love showing fatherly love to some young children in the house.

She however did not reveal if they are Soul Jah Love’s little kids.

Someone even asked “Are you saying you were soul jah luv’s wife and those kids are his, please stop confusing us ukuti chii,”

Got the response,”Ehe ma step kids ake…step father is a father..”

Full story below:

Google just had to remind me…This is all am left with…Memories…You didn’t have to go like that..together times to be cherished…we wer so private and so happy no1 knew about us we protected each other we did not let anyone in our home stories..

You taught me to so many things,you gave me a reason to believe in myself again You gave me love you gave me strength in our very peaceful home…you did not want anyone to know about us at first it made me feel some typer way till you showed me the bigger picture,You wer only trying to protect us and it worked#hokoso….you sang Kunyangwe Mukadaro for me and Ndiani anonzi Sauro(so funny how Ndiani anonzi Sauro was composed)and Murwere wepfungwa,you couldn’t wait to get home so you could play the recorded version…

Court days wer the hardest for us…Takashorwa asi maitiro avo Mwari kukomborera pakashoreka. Everyone turned their backs on us but thats wat made us strong,people always questioned our relationship but we still chose and because we wer all we had for each other we grew closer by the dayand some days wer hard but our beautiful moments wer more.

People laughed at me our love story became a mockery asi takanga takagara takashoreka we accepted still,we understand each other mukushoreka kwedu.Sometimes you would get sick in the middle of the night and you would completely refuse to go to the hospital ohhh that really annoyed me so much l would just sitting on the floor completely clueless on what to do,l would shout at you and tell me kuti haaa Chibaby ChaDaddy come cuddle your man.

Sometimes nights wer long coz its either you would at be at the studio normally leave home at 23.00-3am or you would be sick from 17.30-5am or you would be at the show.What hurt me the most worst wer Fridays and Saturdays,because we would spend the wholeday okay but get sugar attacks from 18.00 and start regaining strength around 23.30 that part of our lives was the worst,the next morning boom Jahlove IS A FAILURE,u would spendmost of ur time wondering why people cant see that you wer trying and you wer also human like everyone, no1 knew how that chronic disease affected you,all people wanted to see was a strong Jahlove but never considered you wer trying.

We accepted kushoreka kwedu and we lived in our own corner oh Muzavazi you have broken us as ur family who will protect us.Kunyangwe vakati muri benzi muri benzi rangu.l come in peace.RIP my Soulmate..

Soul Jah Love Family Photos…Kids, His Mrs