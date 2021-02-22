Shepherd Bushiri’s family was this morning stopped from leaving Malawi for Kenya at Kamuzu International Airport. According to latest news reports, the UCG church founder who was travelling with his wife; two daughters, Raphaella and Israella together with his mother-in-law, Magdalena Zgambo, and another family member, Esther Bushiri were turned away at Kamuzu International airport by Malawian authorities on their way to Kenya.

According to one of Bushiri’s lawyers, one of his daughters requires urgent medical attention in Kenya, hence the reason for the trip.

After the whole debacle, Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri could not be found when the police went to look for them at their place of residence. The couple later claimed that they were at a hospital.

The Bushiris pulled a miracle escape from South Africa to Malawi late last year after they were granted bail with a hefty bail of R200k. The Bushiri’s forfeited their bail amount of R400k including their mansion in centurion after they violated their bail condition which prevented them from leaving the country.