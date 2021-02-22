Being a registered Zanu PF member Is no free feat and those who wish to join the party will have to part ways with US$2 to be become officially registered members of Zimbabwe’s long-ruling party which was been in power since 1980 when the country attained indépendence from British colonial supremacy.

The party is currently going through a massive recruitment drive and Zwnews has established that registration fees for old members is pegged at US$1 while new registrants are supposed to fork out US$2.

Our staffers were in the Midlands Province on Sunday and the registration exercises were in full throttle, esspecially at the party’s district headquarters in Kwekwe town.

Kwekwe is also home to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In Redcliff, very few people turned out for the registration exercise that was being conducted at Zisco Club.

Despite being labelled the scapegoat for the economic decay bedeviling the landlocked southern African nation, Zanu PF has been at the helm for over four décades.

The ruling party has also been blamed for failing to fulfill its 2018 electoral promises. The party’s 2023 candidate and 77-year old leader Emmerson Mnangagwa controversially beat MDC-A leader Nelson Chamisa in a disputed poll contest.

Zwnews