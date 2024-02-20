Khama Billiat’s Potential Move to Yadah FC Sparks Speculation in Zim Domestic Football…VIDEO

Former Zimbabwe Warriors star Khama Billiat could potentially join Yadah FC.
The former national team player, who has been unattached since departing Kaizer Chiefs last year, was spotted at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport tonight, hinting at his comeback to domestic football.
Billiat received a warm reception at the airport from Yadah FC officials, notably chairman Admire Mango, sparking rumors of a possible move to the Miracle Boys.
