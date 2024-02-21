Woman Arrested for Posting Images of Child Shaving Nude Women on Social Media

The woman accused of posting her child waxing nude women on social media has been arrested and charged, according to Memphis police Jasmine Moss, 30, is charged with Child Neglect and Child Abuse.

On February 15, Memphis Police received several complaints regarding a post on social media involving a young girl.

The account that posted the image was used by Moss to advertise her hair removal business.

Police believe the business is operated out of her home in the 4000 block of Glenbrook Street.

In the post, Moss wrote that her daughter waxed 24 clients over a span of time exceeding eight hours.

According to reports, the child is believed to be five years old. Jasmine Moss is set to appear in court Wednesday.