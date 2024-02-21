Woman Arrested for Posting Images of Child Shaving Nude Women on Social Media

The woman accused of posting her child waxing nude women on social media has been arrested and charged, according to Memphis police Jasmine Moss, 30, is charged with Child Neglect and Child Abuse.
On February 15, Memphis Police received several complaints regarding a post on social media involving a young girl.
The account that posted the image was used by Moss to advertise her hair removal business.
Police believe the business is operated out of her home in the 4000 block of Glenbrook Street.
In the post, Moss wrote that her daughter waxed 24 clients over a span of time exceeding eight hours.
According to reports, the child is believed to be five years old. Jasmine Moss is set to appear in court Wednesday.
Alleged Bobbi Athoff Leaks Circulate Online, Fans Suspect AI Bobbi has not yet responded to… Read More
Yadah FC officials welcome Khama Billiat at Harare Airport Former Zimbabwe Warriors star Khama Billiat… Read More
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) acting president Prof Welshman Ncube says his party is engaging… Read More
Image: Zimlive Three crew members of a National Railways of Zimbabwe cargo train bound for… Read More
The Ministry of Health and Child Care says the public should remain vigilant against COVID-19… Read More
Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid this summer, according… Read More