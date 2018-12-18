Motlanthe Commission blames soldiers for August 1 killings, Demands justice for victims

The Kgalema Motlanthe led commission of inquiry into the August 1 post-election killings has blamed the military and police as culprits behind the murder of six civilians following the conclusion of 2018 elections.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa said, “The commission concluded that the use of live ammunition was unjustified and not proportionate to actions of the protestors. The use of sjamboks and gun butts was also found to be disproportionate force by the commission.

President Mnangagwa said on top of the six people who died, thirty-five more were injured.

“The total number of people who died were six and those injured were 35. The commission concluded that the those who died and those injured were victims of guns fired by the police and the soldiers.”

The Motlanthe commission further recommended that the government must establish a fund to assist the dependants of the deceased if there are minors.

The commission said police should urgently complete their investigations “to enable the prosecution of all those persons responsible for all alleged crimes committed on August 1. Those particular members of the military and the police found to have been in breach of their professional duties and discipline should be identified as soon as possible for internal investigations and appropriate sanction which should include hearing from the victims and their families for impact assessment and to provide necessary compensation.”

agencies