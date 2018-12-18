War Vets demonstrate against Mnangagwa in Harare today..Pictures

Members of the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association faction aligned to Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa on Monday staged a demonstration at the Munhumutapa offices calling for President Mnangagwa to walk the talk.

The war vets carried banners questioning whether the President was still on the same side with them.

The War Veterans also called for the ouster of the Secretary General Victor Matemadanda saying he was imposed to lead them and he is not a real War Veteran.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans from across the political divide have slammed the selfish veterans who want to be paid free money as the nation struggles from the effects of decades of Zanu PF misrule.

Former Airforce of Zimbabwe Commander Stanley Goreraza has reminded these “fake war veterans” that Zimbabwe does not owe them anything, and they must be grateful for the freebies they have been getting since 1997.

Below is Goreraza’s full response:

ENOUGH of and from you War Veterans!!!

What is it that you want from Zimbabweans this time, BLOOD? You receive monthly pensions. You were handsomely paid in 1997 after blackmailing the government. Zimbabweans pay school fees for your children.