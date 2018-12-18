I withdrew from Zifa elections to serve Zanu PF, Chiyangwa

Former Zifa president, flamboyant businessman Phillip Chiyangwa has refused to let his opponents roast him for conceding defeat in the just ended Zifa elections.

He was beaten in the first round before withdrawing in the re-run.

Chiyangwa instead was quick to remind his ‘haters’ that he withdrew so as to convert his energy to Zanu PF a party he represents as Zvimba South Constituency MP.

“Congratulations on the new Zifa president. The reason I withdrew from the run is because I am not power-hungry I have a constituency waiting for me and therefore I decided that I should invest all my time as an MP. Wishing the new elect a prosperous time,” he said.

Felton Kamambo is the new ZIFA president after he sensationally beat incumbent Chiyangwa in the national football motherbody’s elections held in Harare on Sunday.