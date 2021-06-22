The late celebrated former Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda reportedly cried and asked for the spirit of Joshua Nkomo to protect Zimbabweans upon sitting on the chair that was being used by the late, equally celebrated vice president Zapu founder who was known as Father Zimbabwe.

This was revealed by the late Nkomo’s son, Sibangilizwe.

‘When Nkomo died, Kaunda visited our family home Pelandaba in Bulawayo to pay his respects,” he said.

“Upon arrival I showed him the chair which my father loved to sit on and Kaunda sat on it and cried. He asked my father’s spirit to take care of the citizens of Zimbabwe,” Sibangilizwe told one private daily.

He added:

“I knew Kaunda from a young age. There was a song which was sung during the liberation war which spoke about Zimbabwe and Africa’s liberation. Among the top African leaders mentioned in the song were Kaunda, my father and the late former President of Malawi, Kamuzu Banda”.

“When my father was arrested and spent 10 years at Gonakudzingwa Prison, Kaunda took care of Zipra and Zapu in Zambia. Their relationship was not only political, but it was that of brothers.”

He said when Lancaster House talks started, Kaunda provided Nkomo with a secretariat and a plane for his personal use.

“Kaunda became my close relative and parent. He worked hard for Zimbabwe to be liberated. His people were killed and suffered various challenges while he was supporting us. He never gave up on supporting us. On several occasions, he assisted my father during negotiations with the late former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith. He loved to see a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe. He was always full of joy and humility”.

Kaunda recently died aged 97 and he is revered for playing a critical role in supporting African nationalism and majority rule. He left office graciously after reigning for 9 860 days since 1964.

After he was out-balloted in the 1991 elections, Kaunda left office and became a campaigner of HIV and youth.

