The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has rubbished an advertisement to the effect that it is conducting an intake for General Nurse Training for the August 2021 period.

The ministry distanced itself from the advert, saying it only advertises through the newspapers on the Zimpapers stable.

“MoHCC has learnt with concern about the fake advertisement for General Nurse Training for August 2021 intake circulating on social media.

“The @mhccim would like to disassociate itself from the advert. The @mohcczim ONLY advertises through Zimpapers,” said the ministry.

Meanwhile, as at 21 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 42 195 confirmed cases, including 37 200 recoveries and 1 685 deaths.

Up to yesterday, a total of 704 001 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

-Zwnews