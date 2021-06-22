The by-elections seek to replace six MDC-A councillors who were axed by the former MDC-T president, Thokozani Khupe, after she deemed them to have crossed the floor.

In a statement, Zanu PF Makonde District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Kindness Paradza said the party was inviting applications from aspiring candidates intending to represent the party in Chinhoyi’s Wards Two, Three, Four, Eight, 12 and 14.

“They should submit their CVs to the Makonde DCC office by Friday 25 June 2021,” he said.

“The CVs should be accompanied by an application letter clearly stating the ward being applied for.”

Paradza said all the CVs which are supposed to be submitted in triplicate will be vetted at the Zanu PF headquarters.

