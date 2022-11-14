The trial of Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe and police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga was heard at the High Court in Harare this afternoon.

The two are being sued for damages amounting to US$47 000 by Tendai Maxwell Chinyama, a victim who is suing for wrongful arrest, detention & malicious prosecution.

Chinyama was arrested in May 2011 & prosecuted & detained in connection with the murder of a police officer before he was acquitted by Justice Bhunu as he was nowhere near the scene of the alleged murder.

He is represented by Jeremiah Bamu

of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Apparently, Kazembe and Matanga have in several times dragged before the courts over police conduct.

In some cases they have been made to pay compensation victims of police brutality.

